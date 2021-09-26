Large lot with high traffic East End Of Clarinda Iowa.This lot has commercial possibilities or could be divided into smaller lots.Older home is not livable and needs removed.Large barn with cement and hay-mound area..
0 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $106,000
