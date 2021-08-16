 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Malvern - $34,900

1 Bedroom Home in Malvern - $34,900

  • Updated
1 Bedroom Home in Malvern - $34,900

Rare 2 lot property on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail just 2 blocks from downtown Malvern! This property includes a old historic livery stable. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath house needs complete restoration/rehab. The property offers many possibilities with electric and city water already available. Use your imagination and create your own space to call home. Malvern is a art town with much to offer from dining, groceries, banking, pharmacy, and health care. Come explore Malvern, Ia and make it your home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Bedroom Home in Sidney - $280,000

2 Bedroom Home in Sidney - $280,000

  • Updated

Complete transformation of this immaculate brick home. Luxurious touches, from the countertops to the plank flooring. Custom paint and cabinet…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics