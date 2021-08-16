1 Bedroom Home in Malvern - $34,900

Rare 2 lot property on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail just 2 blocks from downtown Malvern! This property includes a old historic livery stable. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath house needs complete restoration/rehab. The property offers many possibilities with electric and city water already available. Use your imagination and create your own space to call home. Malvern is a art town with much to offer from dining, groceries, banking, pharmacy, and health care. Come explore Malvern, Ia and make it your home.