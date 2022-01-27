 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $59,900

  • Updated
1 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $59,900

706 N 2nd is a sweet home with everything on one level. This house has been completely remodeled. The flooring is new, walls have fresh paint, bathroom and kitchen have everything new. The bedroom is a nice size with a large closet. The water heater is tankless, on demand. Don't miss out on this minimum maintenance, easy living home. Call your favorite agent to see this home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular