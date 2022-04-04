This two bedroom home has a large living room and updated bathroom on the main level. Basement is partially finished with a half bath and 4-person sauna. This house is perfect for a family just starting out or a couple downsizing. The attached two car garage means never having to battle the elements and it's close proximity to the school means the kids or grandkids can walk home. Large corner lot gives the new owners lots of room to garden or have family gatherings. Don't forget the additional one car garage to store the lawn mower, gardening tools, motorcycle or that classic car that only comes out when the sun does. The house is ready for its new owners to move right in, make your appointment today.
2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $130,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Essex senior Riley Jensen won the high jump title at the Rod Smith Invitational, held at Woodbine Tuesday, March 29.
The lines were long and the Essex Fire Station was packed with people eager to eat fish and chicken at the 15th annual Essex Fire and Rescue F…
Page County will have two individuals running for the District 2 Board of Supervisors position in the June Republican primary.
The third time’s the charm for Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells and Hamburg Community School District as the State Board of Education approved th…
For 26 years, Connie McGinnis has done all she can to encourage students, help coaches and make Shenandoah High School the best host for paren…
Whether you have lived in Shenandoah all your life or are in town for a visit, there is probably something on display at The Greater Shenandoa…
The Sidney boys and girls golf teams opened the season with easy wins Friday, April 1, at the Fremont County Golf Course.
Over the years, the Skateland roller rink was the social event of the weekend. For some, it was their second home. Young kids racing around th…
U.S. consumers are most likely to notice the impact of sanctions via price and availability of fish. Here's what to expect.
The big decision as to whether to establish a drainage district at the Highway 2 and Interstate 29 corridor has been put on hold for at least …