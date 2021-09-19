2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $149,900

One of Clarinda's most classic homes. This one owner home sits on a large raised lot on the 18th street boulevard. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has 2 fireplaces, large living room dining area, and a cozy family room. A newer 2 car detached garage is a real plus. The poured concrete foundation and large rec room in the basement that has both inside and outside entries. Lots of storage and style in the custom home from the late 40's.