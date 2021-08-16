2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $159,500

Sitting on over 4 acres just East of Clarinda, this home features a master bedroom with an attached full bathroom, a spacious living room, and the upstairs bonus room could be another large bedroom or a nice office space! This property is completely move-in ready, new flooring has been installed throughout, the cabinets and walls have been freshly painted, and new light fixtures have also just been installed. This home offers great deck space with a good portion of it being screened in! There is also a 20 X 20 detached garage & a 20 X 25 lean to shed to store all of your outdoor items. This property is close to town and is about one mile off of the hwy! If you want to enjoy a quiet country living this could be the house for you!