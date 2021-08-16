 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $159,500

2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $159,500

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $159,500

Sitting on over 4 acres just East of Clarinda, this home features a master bedroom with an attached full bathroom, a spacious living room, and the upstairs bonus room could be another large bedroom or a nice office space! This property is completely move-in ready, new flooring has been installed throughout, the cabinets and walls have been freshly painted, and new light fixtures have also just been installed. This home offers great deck space with a good portion of it being screened in! There is also a 20 X 20 detached garage & a 20 X 25 lean to shed to store all of your outdoor items. This property is close to town and is about one mile off of the hwy! If you want to enjoy a quiet country living this could be the house for you!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Bedroom Home in Sidney - $280,000

2 Bedroom Home in Sidney - $280,000

  • Updated

Complete transformation of this immaculate brick home. Luxurious touches, from the countertops to the plank flooring. Custom paint and cabinet…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics