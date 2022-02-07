Extremely solid 3 bedroom brick home located on a quiet street!! The oversized two car attached garage leads in to the 4-seasons breezeway where you can comfortably enjoy all the seasons! The breezeway conveniently connects to the kitchen and the main floor laundry room! The garage also has a separate work shop room to store all of your tools and projects. Inside you will find a spacious living room and dining room with built in cabinetry, two nicely sized bedrooms with good closet space, and a full bathroom. The basement is ready to be customized to whatever your family needs and could potentially offer another bedroom as well as a 2nd family room and their is 3/4 bathroom. There is also plenty of storage space available in the utility room! This home has been very well maintained and will make a great home for the new owners!
2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $179,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC – Five of the eight Shenandoah athletes in the field finished either fifth or sixth in their weight class to earn a Hawkeye 10 Confer…
With COVID-19 websites shutting down, state public health officials are changing coronavirus reporting
Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association and businesses are giving shoppers a chance to win prizes large and small and celebrate the Vale…
Friday Scoreboard
Funds support important programs and initiatives in communities where Pella team members live and work
ROCK PORT – The Southwest Iowa Warriors wrestlers earned a pair of dual wins Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Rock Port, Missouri, to wrap up a winning dua…
Ames firm files for 681 miles in 30 Iowa counties
SHENANDOAH – After a scoreless opening eight minutes, the Shenandoah boys basketball team battled hard in a 75-47 home loss to Denison Friday,…
Permanent daylight saving time would end clock routines
The Fremont County Board of Supervisors held a public meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 2 after their regular meeting agenda to take the first step i…