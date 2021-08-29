Extremely solid 3 bedroom brick home located on a quiet street!! The oversized two car attached garage leads in to the 4-seasons breezeway where you can comfortably enjoy all the seasons! The breezeway conveniently connects to the kitchen and the main floor laundry room! The garage also has a separate work shop room to store all of your tools and projects. Inside you will find a spacious living room and dining room with built in cabinetry, two nicely sized bedrooms with good closet space, and a full bathroom. The basement is ready to be customized to whatever your family needs and could potentially offer another bedroom as well as a 2nd family room and their is 3/4 bathroom. There is also plenty of storage space available in the utility room! This home has been very well maintained and will make a great home for the new owners!
2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $189,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A grand marshal and honorary co-Grand marshal have been selected for the 2021 Essex Labor Day celebration.
The high school football season begins Friday and three of the four teams in the Page County Newspapers coverage area will open the season at home.
ESSEX – The Essex Trojanettes dropped their Corner Conference volleyball opener as part of a 0-2 evening Thursday, Aug. 26.
- Updated
Thursday Scoreboard
The varsity sports schedules for Shenandoah football, cross country and volleyball are listed below.
The Sidney varsity football, volleyball and cross country schedules are below.
- Updated
The registration deadline for the annual Miss and Little Miss Shenandoah Pageant is only two weeks away.
- Updated
On August 13, CDC’s independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended that people with moderately to severely compro…
- Updated
A portion of a road in Page County will be closed to through traffic on Friday, Aug. 27.
- Updated
The Farragut Fire Department plans to hold a First Responder Night in the Farragut Park later this month to educate and keep kids and families safe.