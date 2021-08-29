2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $189,500

Extremely solid 3 bedroom brick home located on a quiet street!! The oversized two car attached garage leads in to the 4-seasons breezeway where you can comfortably enjoy all the seasons! The breezeway conveniently connects to the kitchen and the main floor laundry room! The garage also has a separate work shop room to store all of your tools and projects. Inside you will find a spacious living room and dining room with built in cabinetry, two nicely sized bedrooms with good closet space, and a full bathroom. The basement is ready to be customized to whatever your family needs and could potentially offer another bedroom as well as a 2nd family room and their is 3/4 bathroom. There is also plenty of storage space available in the utility room! This home has been very well maintained and will make a great home for the new owners!