2 bedroom, 2 bath condo style home on nice lot. This home has a full basement with 9 ft. ceilings, ready for you to add your finishing touches to. A double attached garage is a great feature. The main area of the home has a great room feel. The master bedroom, bath and walk-in closet top off this quality home.
2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $189,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Director John Schwab met with Greg Connell of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association, and with engineers and architects from HGM Asso…
The Shenandoah Community School District recently filled a vacancy, hiring a school business official.
The Shenandoah Community School District has hired a new high school principal for the 2022-23 school year.
The Shenandoah High School band is one step closer to receiving new uniforms for the 2022-23 school year.
The Feb. 9 meeting of the Essex City Council was decidedly focused on community improvement, forward motion and celebration of the positive.
The Sidney Cowboys made just one of their 24 3-point attempts in a 37-31 loss to Bedford in the first round of the Class 1A District 14 Tourna…
DES MOINES – Seth Ettleman’s first experience at the state wrestling tournament came to a quick end Thursday, Feb. 17, in the opening session …
As Valentine’s Day approaches, one expert matchmaker says it is important to focus on relationships throughout the year and that Valentine’s D…
COUNCIL BLUFFS - Shenandoah senior Treye Herr bowled a perfect score of 300 in his second individual game and easily won the Hawkeye 10 Confer…
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah boys bowling team rolled a 200 or better in four of their final five baker games Tuesday, Feb. 15, at a Class 1A s…