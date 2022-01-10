2 bedroom, 2 bath condo style home on nice lot. This home has a full basement with 9 ft. ceilings, ready for you to add your finishing touches to. A double attached garage is a great feature. The main area of the home has a great room feel. The master bedroom, bath and walk-in closet top off this quality home.
2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $199,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
We’ve compiled a girls basketball career statistical leaderboard of Page County Newspapers schools.
The Shenandoah girls basketball team is hosting its ninth annual Pink Out game Tuesday, Jan. 11, during their game against Red Oak.
The Shenandoah School Board faced a difficult decision Tuesday evening during a special board meeting to discuss the federal vaccination mandate.
Saturday Scoreboard
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah bowling teams came off the holiday break with a home sweep of Red Oak Monday, Jan. 3.
Friday Scoreboard
Reynolds and other leaders want to see court action first
ESSEX – The Essex Trojans trailed 22-2 after the first quarter, and East Mills stayed well in front throughout in a 64-20 Wolverine victory Tu…
As the Supreme Court prepared to hear arguments regarding a potential COVID-19 vaccination mandate, the Page County Board of Supervisors conti…
Alan Armstrong was elected as the new chairperson of the Page County Board of Supervisors Jan. 3 during its annual reorganizational meeting for 2022.