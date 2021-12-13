Absolutely beautiful two-bedroom low maintenance condo! This newly built home features an open concept kitchen and living room with vaulted ceilings and a breakfast bar. The master bedroom offers a spacious master bathroom with a walk-in shower, large walk-in closet, and laundry area! You will also find another full guest bathroom and spacious guest bedroom on the main floor. The basement has been recently finished and features another full bathroom, a huge family room, & a wet bar with an under-counter refrigerator! The storage room has plenty of room for all your extras and the top-of-the-line gun safe will stay. Topping off this amazing condo you will find a spacious two car garage and a furnished covered patio!
2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $249,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sidney’s outgoing head football coach will coach one more high school football game.
A long-ago memory for many that live in Essex was brought back to life this year with the lighting of George Ross’ Christmas train.
Actors with the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group will take the stage next week to support a friend and long-time volunteer at the theatre.
Page County Public Health is making Christmas a little brighter for their clients this year with the help of the Shenandoah Community School D…
Southwest Iowa wrestling sent eight athletes to the girls division of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln’s Night of Conflict Monday, Dec. 6.
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Mustangs pitched a shutout over Griswold and won half of the contested matches in home dual losses to Kuemper Cath…
Friday Scoreboard
(Editor's Note: This article was originally published in the Clarinda Herald-Journal in 2016 to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the fire. …
Here's how to know if you should claim benefits in the new year.
Monday Scoreboard