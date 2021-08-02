Absolutely beautiful two-bedroom low maintenance condo! This newly built home features an open concept kitchen and living room with vaulted ceilings and a breakfast bar. The master bedroom offers a spacious master bathroom with a walk-in shower, large walk-in closet, and laundry area! You will also find another full guest bathroom and spacious guest bedroom on the main floor. The basement has been recently finished and features another full bathroom, a huge family room, & a wet bar with an under-counter refrigerator! The storage room has plenty of room for all your extras and the top-of-the-line gun safe will stay. Topping off this amazing condo you will find a spacious two car garage and a furnished covered patio!
2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $269,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Clarinda baseball team highlighted the summer sports season with a run to the state tournament while Sidney baseball ran the table in the …
- Updated
Winter isn’t quite upon us, but it may appear that way inside the Rose Garden as the cast for the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group production of D…
- Updated
This is a two owner home. The owners have lived in the house for 63 Years. There is a bedroom on the main floor, formal dining room and 3/4 ba…
- Updated
Governor calls new CDC guidance counterproductive
DES MOINES — After more than a half-year in decline, the number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa has been increasing in recent weeks.
CEDAR RAPIDS — With the national debt approaching $30 trillion and consumer prices increasing for four straight months, Sen. Joni Ernst wants …
- Updated
The Shenandoah Athletic Booster Club, an organization dedicated to providing financial support to the athletic programs at the Shenandoah Comm…
- Updated
Deployment costs Iowa taxpayers about $300,000
- Updated
Members of Fremont County’s Hometown Pride committees met at the United Faith Church in Sidney on June 30 to celebrate the many successes of H…