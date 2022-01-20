Presenting the Baier Home! This adorable, 2 bed 1 bath home in Clarinda is move in ready and has been well maintained. The house sits on a corner lot with great space and features many updates. All appliances are included!
2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $57,000
