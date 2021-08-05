2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $79,900

Cute two-bedroom home on a spacious lot. This home offers a nicely remodeled kitchen with tons of cabinet space & an island, it is also open to the dining area! The two bedrooms are located on each side of the large jack and jill bathroom that also houses the laundry area. Also, new in 2021, are the windows; flooring & paint throughout. The 24x24 detached garage is conveniently located just steps away from the kitchen entry. This would be a great starter home or a great investment property.