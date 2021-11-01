 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Emerson - $108,500

DOWN HOME CHARM... BACKYARD COUNTRY VIEWS! Roomy Living Spaces for gathering! Great eat-in Kitchen includes all of the appliances! Formal Dining Room! Family or Flex room with French Doors! Main Floor Laundry! Some Original Oak floors and 9' + Ceilings; Newer Furnace! You'll ''fall'' in love with the views from the deck & spacious landscaped yard! 1950's Two-Car Garage with a Wood-Burning Stove and a stairway to the Loft! Shed is attached to the back of the Garage for all of your Garden & Lawn tools! Sited on the edge of town & almost in the country! Being ''Sold As Is''. AMA (All Measurements Are Approximate) The seller has put her heart & soul into this property since 1980! ... Now it's time to make it yours just in time to celebrate the Holidays!

