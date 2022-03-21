 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Farragut - $69,000

Tiny house meets simplicity! This is a sweet property just off the Trace bike trail. Perfect for calling home or maybe doing as a VRBO for bike riders! 2 bed, 1 bath and so practical a floorplan! The simple life is calling you... New roof, new flooring, new paint and fresh updates including bath. There's a small shed out back, enclosed back porch, nice flat yard and a block from a great park to enjoy the fresh air and quiet community. This is what vacation can feel like! Take a look and make it quick! (AMA)

