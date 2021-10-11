 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Malvern - $124,400

2 Bedroom Home in Malvern - $124,400

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Malvern - $124,400

Cozy ranch style house on large corner lot. Recently updated with floating wood flooring, Furnace and central air installed in the last year along with appliances. Lots of possibilities in the walk out basement, including non conforming 3rd bedroom. This house is just waiting for your finishing touches! Close to the Wabash Trace. 30 Mins to Offutt AFB, 35 Mins to Council Bluffs, and 40 Mins to Omaha.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fillies swept at home by Creston
Sports

Fillies swept at home by Creston

SHENANDOAH – On a night that looked like Shenandoah volleyball had a good chance to earn their second Hawkeye 10 Conference win of the season,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics