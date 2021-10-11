Cozy ranch style house on large corner lot. Recently updated with floating wood flooring, Furnace and central air installed in the last year along with appliances. Lots of possibilities in the walk out basement, including non conforming 3rd bedroom. This house is just waiting for your finishing touches! Close to the Wabash Trace. 30 Mins to Offutt AFB, 35 Mins to Council Bluffs, and 40 Mins to Omaha.
2 Bedroom Home in Malvern - $124,400
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Jon and Nancy Johnson from Sidney are community members that have provided a safe place for Sidney youth to play for over three decades. On Fr…
Car show enthusiast’s around the Shenandoah area will have one last hurrah before the weather turns chilly and cars are put into storage.
- Updated
Blain Petersen has announced his candidacy for the Essex mayoral race, joining two others vying for the position. Mayor Marion Durfey tendered…
The “Clarinda Rocks” group Facebook page brings back SWI Halloween Rock Hunt.
SHENANDOAH – On a night that looked like Shenandoah volleyball had a good chance to earn their second Hawkeye 10 Conference win of the season,…
- Updated
The Adopt-a-Family program has reached 29 years of helping families in Shenandoah during the holidays.
- Updated
Tuesday Scoreboard
- Updated
Essex Mayoral Candidate Gloria McComb promises transparency if elected on Nov. 2 and says she will work for the people of Essex to build a str…
- Updated
As a lifelong resident of the Essex community, Calvin Kinney said he is entering the mayoral race for the city of Essex with no agenda, just a…
MALVERN – The Sidney Cowgirls are back on top of the Corner Conference.