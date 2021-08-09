 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Malvern - $138,800

Cozy ranch style house on large corner lot. Recently updated with floating wood flooring, Furnace and central air installed in the last year along with appliances. Lots of possibilities in the walk out basement, including non conforming 3rd bedroom. This house is just waiting for your finishing touches! Close to the Wabash Trace. 30 Mins to Offutt AFB, 35 Mins to Council Bluffs, and 40 Mins to Omaha.

