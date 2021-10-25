Make us an offer! Finding a sweet little bungalow just got easier! Steps in the front or zero entry from the rear, this property is a gem! Original fixtures in a few rooms keeps some quaint whisper of history but the updates are going to carry you well into the future! The newness hasn't worn off- carpeting in living, dining and kitchen area. HVAC, roof and gutters, water heater are a few. All freshly painted and ready for you to come and make this sweetheart a part of the family. Huge lot with plenty of space for a garage or shed, planting a garden or a bit of touch football. The covered patio is a great addition to seasonal enjoyment and the small back porch is a perfect space. The great 3 season porch in front rounds out your options.Being sold as is. (AMA
2 Bedroom Home in Malvern - $142,000
-
- Updated
