2 Bedroom Home in Malvern - $159,000

Finding a sweet little bungalow just got easier! Steps in the front or zero entry from the rear, this property is a gem! Original fixtures in a few rooms keeps some quaint whisper of history but the updates are going to carry you well into the future! From a day to a few years, the newness hasn't worn off- carpeting in living, dining and kitchen area. HVAC, roof and gutters, water heater are a few. All freshly painted and ready for you to come and make this sweetheart a part of the family. Huge lot with plenty of space for a garage or shed, planting a garden or a bit of touch football. The covered patio is a great addition to seasonal enjoyment and the small back porch is a perfect space. The great 3 season porch in front rounds out your options.Being sold as is. (AMA)