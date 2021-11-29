2 Bedroom Home in Malvern - $174,900

RANCH STYLE LIVING! 1,638 Fin. Sq. Ft., 2 BD, 2 BA! Open Concept in Living, Dining & Kitchen! Fireplace! Office w/knotty pine! You'll love all the cabinet space in the Kitchen with all appliances remaining! Main Bath with Whirlpool Tub & Shower! Newer Interior Paint, Exterior Doors, Flooring! Original Wood Floors! Basement Features: Family or Rec Room w/Kitchenette ready for you to add extra appliances; Flex Room! ATTENTION GARAGE & WORKSHOP LOVERS... Huge Workshop! 2 Car Garage w/Loft! 2 Patio areas! Furnace, A/C within the last 5 years! Ye 'Ole Storage Shed for your firewood & garden supplies! Plenty of room for a Garden! 4 Rose Bushes, Lilacs, Peonies, Oak Tree, Apple & Crab Apple! Local Dining & Shopping & Art! Easy Commute to Offutt A.F.B. & the Omaha Metro