RANCH STYLE LIVING! 1,638 Fin. Sq. Ft., 2 BD, 2 BA! Open Concept in Living, Dining & Kitchen! Fireplace! Office w/knotty pine! You'll love all the cabinet space in the Kitchen with all appliances remaining! Main Bath with Whirlpool Tub & Shower! Newer Interior Paint, Exterior Doors, Flooring! Original Wood Floors! Basement Features: Family or Rec Room w/Kitchenette ready for you to add extra appliances; Flex Room! ATTENTION GARAGE & WORKSHOP LOVERS... Huge Workshop! 2 Car Garage w/Loft! 2 Patio areas! Furnace, A/C within the last 5 years! Ye 'Ole Storage Shed for your firewood & garden supplies! Plenty of room for a Garden! 4 Rose Bushes, Lilacs, Peonies, Oak Tree, Apple & Crab Apple! Local Dining & Shopping & Art! Easy Commute to Offutt A.F.B. & the Omaha Metro
2 Bedroom Home in Malvern - $174,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Essex Trojanettes have a small team, in terms of numbers, but one loaded with experience for first year head coach Logan Sampers.
The sharing agreement between Sidney and Fremont-Mills has gone on for several years, but never has head coach Aaron Lang had a wrestling team…
- Updated
But you’ll still need to keep the hard copy just like now
SHENANDOAH – The pressure defense from Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln was the difference in a 42-29 Lynx win over the Shenandoah Fillies Tuesd…
The fourth year of the Shenandoah Bags League is set to begin next month.
The Shenandoah boys basketball team opens the season Monday at home against Underwood.
- Updated
In an effort to draft a solar ordinance before the end of the year, the Page County Board of Supervisors conducted a second work session Nov. …
- Updated
Tuesday Scoreboard
JOHNSTON — Chuck Grassley has run seven U.S. Senate campaigns and won each, by a staggering average margin of 35 percentage points.
The state and state qualifying bowling tournaments will look a lot different this season.