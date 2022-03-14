 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $110,000

  Updated
This unique 2 bedrrom 1 bath Californina style / ranch home has an open floor plan living & dining are with a wood burning fireplace, tall ceilings, lots of windows and the home over looks afield with trees in the distance. @ car attached carport and a main floor laundry are with only one step into the home. Make your appointment today to see this home.

