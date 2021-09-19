 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $118,000

  • Updated
This cheery one story nestled amongst the trees would make someone a great home. You can enjoy the view of your spacious backyard space as you sit in your dining room area or relocate outside onto your back deck which offers both a covered and open area.

