2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $120,000

This is a clean, bright, and beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1600 SQFT condo on the upper level of the Oak Knoll Condos. All amenities are on one level. The kitchen has sliding glass doors to the balcony with new indoor/outdoor carpet and a great view to watch the wildlife and enjoy the walkers on the Wilson Park walking trail. The kitchen has oak cabinets and is open to the dining area with new windows and laminate flooring. The Master bedroom has an onsuite 3/4 bath, his and her double closets. The second bedroom has bonus sewing/den area. The very large living room has a coat closet and just down the hall is an enclosed laundry area. The condo also includes a chair lift to the second floor and a 1 car garage with storage room. All mowing, snow removal, water softener, and outside maintenance are taken care of through the HOA fee and be the association. Don't miss out on a great care free condo were the neighbors all enjoy each others company and still have privacy.