 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $139,900

2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $139,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $139,900

Move in ready, and it comes with a potential apartment in the back! The main house at 1007 Highland offers 1494 sf - 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, a updated kitchen & updated flooring. The potential apartment offers 944 sf (apartment is being sold AS IS) and is above the 2 car garage, behind the main house.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics