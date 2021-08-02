2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $225,000

The Prefect Fit! This cozy 2 bedroom will appeal to you. Retire in luxury without giving up the spaciousness of your present home. A Beautifully designed kitchen with custom cabinets, ample storage and Quartz counter tops. Low voltage ceiling spots cast a sunny glow on the grayest day. don't forget the huge pantry. There is a Kinetico water filtration system that is water filtration and water softener. I want to state that there is a shared common wall between the condos. This wall meets all fire codes and is very well insulated. No one complains of interior noise of any kind. This is the ultimate in carefree living. No snow to shovel! let someone else take care of our maintenance but still own your own home. Call you favorite realtor to schedule your private tour