111 E Prospect Red Oak is a nice home on a corner lot. There is a large living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and full bath on the main floor. There is a breezeway to a one car garage. The house has a stair access to the attic. There is also a full basement. Contact your favorite agent to see this house.
2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $27,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Over the years, the Skateland roller rink was the social event of the weekend. For some, it was their second home. Young kids racing around th…
Expectations are high for the Essex track and field teams this season.
The big topic of the evening at the Sidney Hometown Pride meeting on March 15 was the new location for The Battle with the Bulls. The Battle w…
Thursday Scoreboard
A Midwest Conference Regional American Cornhole League (ACL) tournament is coming to Farragut. Are you up for the challenge of throwing four b…
Last but definitely not least on the March 16 Essex School Board agenda was the Approval of an East Gym Plan. After several months of consider…
Senior Kyle Beam and junior Avery Dowling are back this spring to lead the Sidney golf teams.
The Shenandoah boys bowling team won a state championship and the Clarinda girls bowling team finished as state runner-up to highlight the win…
DES MOINES — With bipartisan support, an Iowa House committee has advanced changes to the four-decade-old bottle bill that its sponsors say wi…