111 E Prospect Red Oak is a nice home on a corner lot. There is a large living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and full bath on the main floor. There is a breezeway to a one car garage. The house has a stair access to the attic. There is also a full basement. Contact your favorite agent to see this house.
2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $30,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Get on your dancing shoes and head to Sidney on March 10 and 11. Sidney High School is putting on their version of the 1984 classic, “Footloos…
We’ve compiled an updated girls basketball career statistical leaderboard of Page County Newspapers schools.
This weekend, a cast of 10 will bring “Junie B. Jones The Musical” to life on the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group Stan Orton Stage at the Park Pl…
Five members of the Sidney cheerleading squad have been selected for the Iowa Shrine Bowl.
OTTUMWA, IA – Community 1st Credit Union (C1st) is pleased to announce plans for a new branch facility in Shenandoah, slated to open by the en…
There were 10 Shenandoah athletes who received the all-academic award from the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Local officials were notified Tuesday of a confirmed positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Pottawattamie County.
Shenandoah senior Ava Wolf and Sidney junior Avery Dowling have been named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association’s All-District basketball tea…
In 2021, close to six years after opening Midwest Mental Health, Kindra and Michael Weston purchased a two-story building at 600 W. Sheridan A…
DES MOINES — Iowans love their state’s recycling program, a new poll shows. And if any changes are to be made to the program, they want to see…