102 N 5th is a cute little home, with potential for a first home or a house to downsize in. It also has great rental potential if you are looking for a property to invest in. The property is being sold as is. Contact your favorite agent today to see this property.
2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $32,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Ed “Perk” Perkins has thrown his hat in the Shenandoah mayoral race.
Making Shenandoah more visually welcoming, addressing safety concerns and enhancing transportation is the goal of the Shenandoah steering comm…
SIDNEY – Momentum can turn quickly in the sport of volleyball and the Sidney Cowgirls were the benefactor of a quick change in their favor in …
- Updated
A new option for home-cooked meals is now available in Shenandoah.
- Updated
Tuesday Scoreboard
Shenandoah Medical Center has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Iowa Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedba…
- Updated
Professional. Leadership. Experience. These are the three strengths Jim Davey said he is offering Shenandoah as their future mayor. Davey anno…
SIDNEY – The Sidney football team already had a tough draw with Earlham coming in for their home opener Friday, Sept. 10. Add to that the Cowb…
Armed not with a rifle, but rather a camera, Nick Ut spent 10 years on the front lines covering the Vietnam War as an Associated Press photographer.
- Updated
Saturday Scoreboard