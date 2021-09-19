 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $32,000

102 N 5th is a cute little home, with potential for a first home or a house to downsize in. It also has great rental potential if you are looking for a property to invest in. The property is being sold as is. Contact your favorite agent today to see this property.

