2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $35,000

208 W Washington is a cute little house close to downtown Red Oak. The house has been gutted down to the studs. The main level is set up to have 2 bedrooms, full bath, laundry area, living room, dining room and kitchen. The house has a full basement, newer furnace, water heater, central air, newer roof and painted steel siding. This house is ready to be finished the way you want it. Contact your favorite agent to see this property.