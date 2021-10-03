 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $37,000

This is a 2-bedroom, 1-bath home with a 1-car garage. The home has all amenities on one level including a nice size kitchen, living room, and dining room. There is main floor laundry and a Jack and Jill bathroom with a tub cutout shower. The home also includes 2 porches one enclosed on the front, one on the side with a handicap and a fenced in backyard.

