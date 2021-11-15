 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $40,000

  Updated
111 E Prospect Red Oak is a nice home on a corner lot. There is a large living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and full bath on the main floor. There is a breezeway to a one car garage. The house has a stair access to the attic. There is also a full basement. Contact your favorite agent to see this house.

