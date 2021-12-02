Completely repainted on the interior. Brick has been painted. New carpet in the living room and the two bedrooms. Great linloleum pattern for kitchen and Laundry room. Nice big laundry room with back door entrance. This could easily work as a family room or another bedroom. 10 x 12 Deck on the back with new privacy fence surrounding the back yard. Great little starter home. Well maintained, Force air furnace and 3 window units stay with the house. Walk up attic for plenty of storage and a full basement that is dry. Never any signs of water. THIS HOME DEMANDS ACTION FAST. Act fast and call712-370-3075
2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $42,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The sharing agreement between Sidney and Fremont-Mills has gone on for several years, but never has head coach Aaron Lang had a wrestling team…
- Updated
But you’ll still need to keep the hard copy just like now
The Shenandoah boys basketball team opens the season Monday at home against Underwood.
- Updated
Tuesday Scoreboard
SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah senior Reese Spiegel made two free throws to extend Shenandoah’s lead to four with 19 seconds left, and that was enoug…
SHENANDOAH – For the first quarter and a half, the Shenandoah boys basketball team battled Underwood Monday, Nov. 29, at Shenandoah High Schoo…
DES MOINES --- Republican Govs. Kim Reynolds of Iowa and Kristi Noem of South Dakota on Monday reiterated their hope that an upcoming U.S. Sup…
The Essex Trojanettes have a small team, in terms of numbers, but one loaded with experience for first year head coach Logan Sampers.
JOHNSTON — Chuck Grassley has run seven U.S. Senate campaigns and won each, by a staggering average margin of 35 percentage points.
- Updated
In an effort to draft a solar ordinance before the end of the year, the Page County Board of Supervisors conducted a second work session Nov. …