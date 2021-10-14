 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $42,500

  Updated
This recently remodeled 2-bedroom, 1-bath home has all the amenities on one level. There is beautiful, natural, refinished floors throughout and unique original built-ins. The home is move in ready. Take a look today!!

