This recently remodeled 2-bedroom, 1-bath home has all the amenities on one level. There is beautiful, natural, refinished floors throughout and unique original built-ins. The home is move in ready. Take a look today!!
2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $42,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Jon and Nancy Johnson from Sidney are community members that have provided a safe place for Sidney youth to play for over three decades. On Fr…
ESSEX – Logan Roberts and Carter Johnson combined for all nine touchdowns in leading Stanton/Essex to a 64-34 win over Bedford Friday, Oct. 8,…
- Updated
Blain Petersen has announced his candidacy for the Essex mayoral race, joining two others vying for the position. Mayor Marion Durfey tendered…
DES MOINES --- Donald Trump came to Iowa with plenty of arrows in his quiver, and he fired them all.
- Updated
Essex Mayoral Candidate Gloria McComb promises transparency if elected on Nov. 2 and says she will work for the people of Essex to build a str…
- Updated
Tuesday Scoreboard
- Updated
As a lifelong resident of the Essex community, Calvin Kinney said he is entering the mayoral race for the city of Essex with no agenda, just a…
Car show enthusiast’s around the Shenandoah area will have one last hurrah before the weather turns chilly and cars are put into storage.
- Updated
The Adopt-a-Family program has reached 29 years of helping families in Shenandoah during the holidays.
The “Clarinda Rocks” group Facebook page brings back SWI Halloween Rock Hunt.