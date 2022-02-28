2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $64,000

This spacious home has over 1,500 SF of living space. The front ramp makes entering the home very easy. All amenities are on the main level. There is a large living room/dining room combination, main floor bedroom, laundry room, bath with a walk-in shower, a large walk in linen closet. There is a very large kitchen with plenty of cupboards and counter space. The home has newer windows throughout. The back door off of the kitchen leads to the deck and a one car oversized garage. Come take a look!