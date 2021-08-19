2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $67,500

This is a 2-bedroom, 1-bath multi-level home with a spacious living area, an eat-in kitchen, and a large living room. The bedrooms are up a few steps with double closets and a full bath. The basement includes a bonus rec room area! Also included in the basement is the laundry area and the entrance to the 1-car tuck under garage. There was a new roof in 2019 and new electrical panel put in May 2021. There with room to play or relax. This nice property might be just what you are looking for. Come take a look.