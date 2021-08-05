2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $68,000

This 2-bedroom, 1-bath home is on a quiet street with all amenities on one level and a 1-car attached garage. The home features hardwood floors throughout, a large kitchen with parquet flooring, optional laundry hookup on main level and in the basement. The home has had a new roof, air conditioner and furnace in 2021. Enjoy the enclosed back porch/sunroom and the fenced in backyard with two nice storage sheds.