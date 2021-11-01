This 2-bedroom home is move in ready with new flooring and fresh paint. The home features a nice size family room with a gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen, covered patio and a fenced in backyard. The basement is framed up and ready to finish for extra living space or storage. Take a look today.
2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $69,000
