This home is located on Carter drive, a quiet, private street just off Reed. There are 2-bedrooms and a full bath on the main level. The owner has installed new windows, carpet, plumbing to the kitchen and the new bathroom. There is also new furnace with humidifier and AC. There is Thrasher wall bracing in the lower level along with a 3/4 bath and the laundry area. There is plenty of parking and storage with a one car attached garage, a one car detached garage with an attached carport.
2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $70,000
