2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $72,000

  Updated
Efficient two bedroom, one bath home with a one car attached garage. Home has a poured concrete basement foundation, is located close to the elementary school and comes with a nice back yard area to relax in. Make your appointment today and come take a look.

