 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $75,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $75,000

Come take a look at this cheery two bedroom, one bath home with a pleasant walk up finished attic. The attic space includes baseboard heat and could be used as a third bedroom. This tidy, quality built home is a must see.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular