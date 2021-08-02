2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $85,000

Here is your chance to own a beautiful 1600 second floor 2-bedrooms and 2- bath Condo. Bedrooms have double closets, and Master bedroom has a master bathroom. There is a large deck on the west side or the great outdoors can be viewed from the inside thru the large glass patio doors. The wooded lawn area that is owned by the association (1/12 of this area owned by each of the condo owners) is a park like setting with song birds and often has a visit from the many local whitetail deer. There is a chair lift to the second floor and a 1-car garage with storage area. The property adjoins Wilson park with a nice walking trail. Your monthly condo maintenance fee is $295.00 covering mowing, snow removal, outside maintenance, Water & Sewer, water softener, basic cable TV and trash service.