2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $85,000

  • Updated
This beautiful 1600 SF, open concept, second floor condo has 2-bedrooms and 2- bathrooms. Both bedrooms have double closets, and 1 has a master bath. All amenities are on one level with new kitchen counter tops, new backsplash, new carpet, new tile in both bathrooms and new furnace and A/C. Relax in the shade and watch the wildlife on the large deck that can be accessed from the sliding glass doors in the dining room or from the front of the condo. Also included is a chair lift to the second floor and a 1-car garage with storage area. The property adjoins Wilson park with a nice walking trail. All mowing, snow removal and outside maintenance are taken care of by the association. This is a beautiful place to live!

