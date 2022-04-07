2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $92,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1107 Circle Drive is a popular choice and for good reason. This generously sized two bedrooms, 1.5 bath home will impress you with rich detail, coloring, and cleanliness. The eye-pleaser main bedroom has a deep, large closet with sliding barn doors. The second bedroom could be used an office, it has a Jack and Jill entry and a pocket door. The eat-in kitchen has lots of cabinetry and counter space. There is a spacious living room with ceiling fan. The home has a new full main floor bathroom and new windows. The lower level has the benefit of Thrasher basement anchors, laundry area and a half bath. There is an attached garage for easy access and to keep you out of the weather. Look at this home before it is to late.

