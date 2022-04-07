 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $25,000

Cozy 2 bed, 1 bath bungalow. Comfortable living room and dining room, and the enclosed seasonal front porch adds additional living space. Full basement for storage. Small lot makes lawncare easy. Needs some TLC and updating. Currently used as an investment property, tenant has lease through June 2023.

