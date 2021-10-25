 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $45,500

  • Updated
Great starter or retirement home in a very nice neighborhood. Gorgeous back yard with plenty of privacy. Kitchen has plenty of cupboards. Living room/dining room combo. Two bedrooms with a full basement ready to finish as you desire. Houses sell quickly in today's market, so call Deana at 402-274-8333 for your viewing!

