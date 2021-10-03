 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $67,000

  Updated
This is a move in ready two bedroom one bath home with a detached one car garage. The home has a newer kitchen with cherry cabinets and main floor laundry right off the kitchen. Updates include a new roof, exterior paint, and a new garage door. Why keep renting when you can own this home! Call Kiley for a showing today!

