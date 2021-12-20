2 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $75,000

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Green Plains LLC in Shenandoah has announced they are establishing a Monarch Fueling Station on-site in partnership with the Iowa Renewable Fu…
SIDNEY – Chay Ward scored 17 points in her second game back in the lineup and the Sidney defense held Griswold to two second half points in a …
SIDNEY – The Sidney Cowboys shot the ball well inside and outside and all 12 athletes who suited scored in an 87-31 win over Griswold Friday, …
SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah senior Ava Wolf’s double-double helped lead the Fillies to their fifth straight victory, 54-38, over Clarinda Monday, …
Friday Scoreboard
Saturday Scoreboard
Tuesday Scoreboard
The small community of Malvern is now without a grocery store after a fire Monday devastated the 150-year-old Mulholland Grocery.
Four of the five Southwest Iowa athletes in the field finished in the top two at the Riverside Girls Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Dec. 11.
Monday Scoreboard