Preferred Properties presents the Ames Home! This 2 bed, 1 bath home sits on a corner lot and features a fenced in back yard, a one car attached garage, and a main floor bedroom. The second bedroom is tucked away upstairs through the loft currently being used as an additional sitting area! You'll love the attached breezeway, also functioning as an enclosed porch leading to the garage. Updates include a new central air unit and new roof both installed in 2019 as well as a new blower fan for the furnace in 2021.
2 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $85,000
