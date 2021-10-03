 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $89,500

2 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $89,500

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $89,500

Super cute 2 bed/1 bath home. This home also offers a living room and dining room all on the main level. Outside you will find a screened in back porch and another outdoor sitting area with lots of landscaping and a fenced in yard. The garage has new siding and a new roof in 2019.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics